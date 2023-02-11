Sport

South Africa to fight for World Cup bronze after losing to dominant Dutch

11 February 2023 - 15:04
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Daniela De Oliveira scored South Africa's only goal in the semifinal against the Netherlands.
Daniela De Oliveira scored South Africa's only goal in the semifinal against the Netherlands.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

The South African women will challenge for the bronze medal at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria on Saturday evening after losing to Holland in the semifinals.

The Dutch, who had to work hard to beat South Africa 3-1 in their pool game earlier in the week, played at a higher level to win the last-four eliminator 6-1.

South Africa will face the Czech Republic at 6.30pm, while the Netherlands take on Austria in the final at 9.30pm.

Austria beat the Czechs 1-0 in the other semifinal.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

SA women claim more history as they down Belgium for World Cup semifinal

The South African women’s hockey team qualified for their first-ever World Cup semifinal, beating Belgium 2-1 in their quarterfinal at the Heartfelt ...
Sport
18 hours ago

South African teams reach quarterfinals to make history at home World Cup

The South African men’s and women’s teams rewrote the history books at the Indoor World Hockey Cup in Pretoria on Thursday as they secured first-ever ...
Sport
2 days ago

Tegan Fourie finds redemption as she gives SA women victory over Australia

Tegan Fourie converted a late penalty stroke to give the South African women a 1-0 victory over Australia at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Saffa-inspired Scots a stunning sight Sport
  2. 'Maybe his friends hyped him and he thinks he is Messi': TS Galaxy coach ... Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs beat Maritzburg to progress to last 16 of Nedbank Cup Soccer
  4. Al Ahly and Percy Tau have third place to play for after Real defeat Soccer
  5. Pirates wary of 'Dondol situation' as Riveiro eyes a second trophy Soccer

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Flowers laid at AKA's shooting site as father and friends speak ...
AKA interview from 2019: 'People have roasted me my whole life'