Meanwhile, world 10km champion Sharon van Rouwendaal won the women’s edition.
Reflecting on her experience of the race, Van Rouwendaal said she was glad to get the invite to the race.
“It was also nice to race in one straight line, but then I had some problems to see where the finish was because there were white tents everywhere,” she said.
IN PICS | 50th Midmar Mile success
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Defending aQuelle Midmar Mile men’s champion Connor Buck cruised to another win in the 50th edition of the race on Sunday.
The 20-year old open water swimmer (17:39) finished almost a minute ahead of runner-up Henre Louw (18:34) at Midmar Dam, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
An ecstatic Buck told TimesLIVE he was proud of defending his title.
“I think it’s the fastest time I’ve ever done in the Midmar Dam so I’m very happy with my performance.”
Buck said he was looking ahead to the qualification for the World Athletic Championships in Japan.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Meanwhile, world 10km champion Sharon van Rouwendaal won the women’s edition.
Reflecting on her experience of the race, Van Rouwendaal said she was glad to get the invite to the race.
“It was also nice to race in one straight line, but then I had some problems to see where the finish was because there were white tents everywhere,” she said.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
“I had to focus until the end. I controlled it from the middle of the race. I just wanted to win the Midmar.”
The most heartwarming moment came when 90-year old Mike Arbuthnot maintained his long participation in the race.
Arbuthnot is one of the founders of the race and remains the only swimmer to have officially competed in all 50 races since 1974.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
“Humbling is the word to describe how I feel at seeing the growth of an event like this from where it was back in my day,” he told TimesLIVE.
Arbuthnot also received a certificate of appreciation.
See more pictures from the race here:
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
From one energy crisis to another, Midmar Mile turns 50 in good health
Midmar Mile charities benefit to the tune of R2m despite Covid-19
Matthew Sates’s coach still grappling with million dollar question
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos