Sport

Lack of cash KOs high-riding SA men's hockey team from top tournament

14 February 2023 - 16:04
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Dayaan Cassiem on attack in the Nations Cup match against Korea in Potchefstroom in December last year.
Dayaan Cassiem on attack in the Nations Cup match against Korea in Potchefstroom in December last year.
Image: Nathier Sulaiman/Gallo Images

In a blow to South African hockey, the men’s team has been withdrawn from the top-flight Pro League international competition that will run from 2023 to 2024, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) said on Tuesday. 

The news comes just days after the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria, where the men’s and women’s teams achieved highest performances, finishing sixth and fourth overall.

The national men’s outdoor team, which includes a few of the indoor heroes, qualified for the Pro League by winning the Nations Cup in Potchefstroom last year, but the South African Hockey Federation (Saha) was unable to provide the necessary financial guarantees to enter the tournament, acting CEO Shaune Baaitjies said.

Mustapha bags award to highlight strong SA indoor display, but now what?

Mustapha Cassiem was named the top junior male of the Indoor Hockey World Cup this weekend, capping a tournament where the South African men’s and ...
Sport
2 days ago

“We didn’t meet the FIH financial requirements. We’re sad for the team,” she added, pointing out that South Africa's participation in the 2021/22 edition benefited the men’s team at Birmingham 2022, where they made the semifinals, their best finish at a Commonwealth Games since 2002.

The Pro League runs in segments over several months, staged in different centres around the world, meaning travel costs are massive for a team of 18, excluding coaching and support staff.

Ireland, runners-up at the Nations Cup, will take South Africa's spot in the 12-team Pro League.

The FIH said the country's withdrawal would not compromise participation in future.

“[Saha] has confirmed its firm intention to join the league ... in the future, provided their teams, women or men, qualify for it on the field of play, of course.”

READ MORE

SA women end fourth at World Cup dominated by Holland and Austria

The South African women came fourth in triumph on Saturday night, finishing outside the Indoor Hockey World Cup medals but still going further than ...
Sport
3 days ago

South Africa to fight for World Cup bronze after losing to dominant Dutch

The South African women will challenge for the bronze medal at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria on Saturday evening after losing to Holland in ...
Sport
3 days ago

SA women claim more history as they down Belgium for World Cup semifinal

The South African women’s hockey team qualified for their first-ever World Cup semifinal, beating Belgium 2-1 in their quarterfinal at the Heartfelt ...
Sport
4 days ago

Classy SA striker Molikoe still finetuning her game

Edith Molikoe’s love affair with hockey is a simple story of a little girl who took up the sport in junior school and fell head over heels.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ten Hag's 'signing of the season': Man U fans melt down about Benni's work with ... Soccer
  2. PODCAST | My mum said ‘Thabang why didn’t you tell me you left Pirates?’: Monare Soccer
  3. WATCH | ‘That’s my bro’: Al Hilal coach Florent Ibengé enthuses about Pitso ... Soccer
  4. 'I am absolutely heartbroken': Man United coach Benni McCarthy pays tribute to ... Soccer
  5. BBK UNPLUGGED | Poor Zwane is a portrait of pain Sport

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path