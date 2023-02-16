“It was a shorter stage, two hours as opposed to three, but it was a tough stage nonetheless,” he said.
Andy Birkett and Christie Mackenzie lead Dusi Canoe Marathon on day 1
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
After a shorter but more intense first stage of the 2023 Dusi Canoe Marathon, favourites Andy Birkett and Christie Mackenzie took stage honours in contrasting races on Thursday.
With the adjusted start at Bishopstowe Country Club, paddlers started with a portage where Team MyLife’s Msawenkosi Mtolo took the initiative and raced to an early lead.
Birkett put in after that initial portage in fifth place, but the 12-time champion slowly picked off the field to hit the Geoff’s Road portage alongside Mtolo in the lead.
The pair were together for most of the remainder of the stage until the Cabbage Tree portage where Birkett opened a small but significant gap and maintained it to finish a minute ahead of Mtolo.
Despite the reduced distance, Birkett didn’t feel the stage was less taxing.
“It was a shorter stage, two hours as opposed to three, but it was a tough stage nonetheless,” he said.
“It was a quick stage and guys like Msawe [Mtolo] took off at the start, which was a shock to the system. But I enjoyed it out there and stuck to my plan and got a gap at Cabbage Tree.”
Mtolo had a strong day in the boat and proved his credentials after a solid pre-Dusi season. His result wasn’t a surprise to him but he knows he’s got his work cut out to hold off brother Sandile, who finished third.
It was a strong paddle from Sandile, who managed to shake off Banetse Nkhoesa during the stage to claim his first podium stage finish.
The women’s race was more one-sided as Mackenzie put in a dominant display that saw her lead from start to finish. Euro Steel’s Mackenzie is seeking a third consecutive Dusi title and holds a lead of more than 10 minutes over Bridgitte Hartley in second with Jordan Peek in third.
Friday's second and longest stage takes paddlers on a tough 44km route from Dusi Bridge to Msinsi Resort at Inanda Dam.
Summary of results — 2023 Dusi Canoe Marathon, stage 1 (Bishopstowe Country Club to Dusi Bridge)
Overall:
Women:
Under 23 Men:
Under 23 Women:
