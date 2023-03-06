Coetzé, Corbett and Van Niekerk hit speed in Durban pool

Others who achieved B qualifying times in the heats but not finals were Dakota Tucker in the 400m individual medley (4:49.87 in the heats and 4:52.67 to win the final), Clayton Jimmie in the 50m freestyle (22.88 in the heats and 23.01 in the final) and Milla Drakopoulos in the 100m backstroke (1:02.67 in the heats and 1:03.01 in the final).

Competitors will need to swim qualifying times at the SA National Championships in Gqeberha from April 12 to 16 to book their places on the team to the World Championships in Fukuoka from June 23 to July 30.

Earlier in the weekend Commonwealth Games champion Lara van Niekerk wasted no time in getting a World Championship and Olympic qualifying mark in the bag.

The 19-year-old from Pretoria swam 1:06.65 in the heats of the 100m breaststroke on Friday to dip under the A qualifying time for both the World Championships and next year’s Paris Olympics — though she’ll need to swim the time again at the SA National Championships to officially qualify.

With the finals of the meet being contested in the morning rather than the evening, Van Niekerk went slightly slower on Saturday but was still well ahead of the pack, taking the victory in 1:07.88.

Fellow Commonwealth medallist Kaylene Corbett was second in a World Championships B qualifying time of 1:08.89, but her main focus will be on the 200m breaststroke, an event in which she reached the Olympic final in 2021.

Also dipping under a World Championship A qualifying time on Saturday was teenage Olympian Coetzé who swam 53.92 for victory in the 100m backstroke.

Several swimmers also recorded World Championships B qualifying times on Saturday. Among them were Commonwealth Games silver medallist Erin Gallagher, Emma Chelius, Milla Drakopoulos, Meder and Hannah Pearse.

Gallagher claimed victory in the 100m butterfly in 59.59 and then pushed Emma Chelius all the way in the 50m freestyle. Chelius just edged ahead to win in 25.57 with Gallagher second in 25.73.

Meder took top honours in the 200m individual medley (2:13.94) and 200m freestyle (2:00.92) — achieving B qualifying times in both — while 16-year-old Drakopoulos did the same in the 50m backstroke (29.16) and Pearse in the 200m backstroke (2:14.12) finishing over seven seconds clear of the chasing pack.

