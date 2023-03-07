‘I just arrived’: social media reacts to Zizi Kodwa’s appointment as sports minister

Sport

Former state security deputy minister Zizi Kodwa during a National Press Club and State Security Agency discussion at Court Classic Suite Hotel in Pretoria on October 27 2022.
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Social media platforms were reacting to the appointment of Zizi Kodwa as the country's new sports minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle, with many hoping he would make an improvement to the underperforming department.

Kodwa was promoted from deputy state security minister to minister of sport, arts and culture on Monday night.

This prompted many on social media to reference Kodwa's infamous viral “I just arrived” moment, a statement he made arriving for a special ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

Some thought NEC member Kodwa's “energy” was what was needed in the sports ministry after the perceived-as-sleepy tenure of predecessor Nathi Mthethwa.

Others questioned how Kodwa could be promoted to a full minister having been implicated in the commission into state capture, headed by chief justice Raymond Zondo.

The commission recommended Ramaphosa consider the position of Kodwa as deputy minister of state security because of his tainted relationship with controversial businessperson and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay.

Mthethwa served as sports, arts and culture minister for five years. He faced criticism of failures in the department and calls to resign from the arts community.

Kodwa was deputy minister in the presidency for state security from 2014 to 2021. He was national spokesperson of the ANC from 2014 to 2018.

