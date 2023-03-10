Lessons for the Proteas as the West Indies hit back

A hard day’s Test cricket created optimism for the West Indies and provided lessons for the South Africans, who, given their limited Test schedule, would have appreciated the frustration they endured in the final session.

Gerald Coetzee certainly did. In his second Test, on a pitch he described as offering a more balanced battle between bat and ball, in contrast to the one at Centurion last week that favoured the seamers, he was grateful for the lessons.

“On this [pitch], if you bowled well you got rewarded, if you bowled badly you went for runs,” he said.

Coetzee, playing the role of lone enforcer in the absence of the injured Anrich Nortjé, certainly delivered the kind of spirited performance that earned him high praise from teammate Kagiso Rabada last week.

He always threatened, taking a wicket with his second ball, when he was switched to the Corlett Drive End. He got his second wicket in his next over of that spell, when South Africa created the kind of pressure that may have had them thinking of another three-day Test.