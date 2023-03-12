‘Temba is held in such high esteem’: captain’s brilliance gives young guns leeway

Shukri Conrad said he was already able to see growth within the Proteas team after just one series in charge as head coach.

“Just to see smiles on people’s faces and a happy changeroom that’s the real fun part for me,” the new Test coach said after South Africa raced to a 284-run victory against the West Indies on the fourth day of the second match at the Wanderers on Saturday to seal a 2-0 series win.

It was SA’s fifth consecutive Test win against the Caribbean islanders and their first series win since beating Bangladesh in April last year. In-between they suffered defeats in England and Australia, the latter trip described by Conrad as a “dark period.”

“I really think the fundamentals and cornerstones are there for this team to grow from a culture point of view,” he said.