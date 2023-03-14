Dick Fosbury, high jump pioneer of the ‘Fosbury flop’, dies at 76

“Dick Fosbury was always true to the Olympic values and served the Olympic Movement in a number of functions, including as President of World Olympians. He will forever be remembered as an outstanding Olympic Champion,” International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said.

“With his groundbreaking 'Fosbury flop' technique, Dick Fosbury not only won Olympic gold at Mexico City 1968 but also revolutionised the high jump. He was truly an Olympic pioneer and legend,” Team USA posted on Twitter.

Max Siegel, CEO of USA Track & Field, said: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dick Fosbury, a true legend and pioneer in the world of track and field. Dick's innovative technique of the 'Fosbury flop' revolutionised the high jump event and forever changed the sport.”

USATF board chair Michael Conley said: “I had the privilege of seeing first-hand how Dick tirelessly advocated for the wellbeing of athletes, particularly retired athletes.”

World Athletics said: “Fosbury’s innovation took the high jump to another level and he remained involved in athletics throughout his life, sharing his knowledge and skill with future generations. He leaves a remarkable legacy.”

Fosbury's gold and his contribution to the sport also earned him a spot in the National Track and Field Hall of Fame.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.