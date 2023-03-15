Comrades Marathon gets new but familiar finish venue for 2023

Moses Mabhida Stadium has been booked to host the matches in the 2023 Cosafa Cup football tournament, which clash with the race.

Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) race director Rowyn James said Durban's main cricket venue at Kingsmead will provide a familiar setting for this year's finish.

“The revised route should be an ease of transition for the runners,” James said.

“We would like to thank the team at Moses Mabhida Stadium for partnering with CMA in the 2018 and 2022 races.”

The 2020 Comrades down run was cancelled due to Covid-19, as was the 2021 up run.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.