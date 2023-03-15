Sport

Comrades Marathon gets new but familiar finish venue for 2023

Moses Mabhida Stadium is host to the Cosafa soccer tournament

15 March 2023 - 13:15 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Tete Morena Dijana wins the men's race in the 2022 Comrades Marathon at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on August 28.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Organisers of the Comrades Marathon have confirmed a “new but old” finish line for this year’s down run. 

The 2023 edition of the 90km race from Pietermaritzburg to Durban will be run on Sunday June 11. The down run has finished at Durban’s iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium since 2018, but this year’s race will return to its traditional finish venue, Kingsmead Stadium. 

Moses Mabhida Stadium has been booked to host the matches in the 2023 Cosafa Cup football tournament, which clash with the race. 

Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) race director Rowyn James said Durban's main cricket venue at Kingsmead will provide a familiar setting for this year's finish. 

“The revised route should be an ease of transition for the runners,” James said.

“We would like to thank the team at Moses Mabhida Stadium for partnering with CMA in the 2018 and 2022 races.”

The 2020 Comrades down run was cancelled due to Covid-19, as was the 2021 up run. 

