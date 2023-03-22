Trio of NBA superstars invests in Tiger Woods' TMRW Sports

Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade and Kevin Durant are among the latest stars to invest in TMRW Sports, the organisation announced Tuesday.

Founded last year by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and former Golf Channel executive Mike McCarley, TMRW Sports focuses on using technology and new media to revolutionise sports. The platform recently held a funding round in an attempt to bring in outside revenue for the first time and it featured over 65 athletes, team owners and entrepreneurs.

The trio of National Basketball Association (NBA) superstars joined Rich Kleiman as the platform's newest investors. Alongside Durant, Kleiman cofounded Thirty Five Ventures, a company that focuses on sports, media and entertainment and runs Boardroom, a media network that was established in 2019.