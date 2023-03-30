“They are big games for the team in the context of what they mean. I’m looking forward to seeing the team respond and really playing our brand of cricket now when it really matters,” Walter said.
The prospect of rain in Benoni on Friday adds an extra layer of pressure. Walter feels that in itself will provide an examination of the side’s composure, which has flourished in the less demanding matches against the West Indies, where the batting thrived but the bowling succumbed when attacked.
“There are members of this side, specifically in the batting unit, who will take confidence into those two games. Confidence is transferable, there is no doubt about that.
“We say every day, you start on nought. The only thing you take into the game is confidence. Everything else resets; batters are on nought, the bowlers have the ball in their hands for the first time and you have to do it all over again.
“It will be no different on Friday. We must respect the game and opposition and ensure we pay attention to our skills.”
TimesLIVE
Walter wants Proteas’ new style to be put under World Cup pressure
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
The Proteas have talked up their new brand and their more aggressive attitude that allows for mistakes to be made, but how will it stand up under the pressure of World Cup qualification?
South Africa’s batters especially have revelled in the new liberated methodology being encouraged by the two Proteas head coaches Shukri Conrad (Tests) and Rob Walter (limited overs).
Perhaps best exemplified by Temba Bavuma — who has three centuries in his last seven international innings (in Tests and ODIs), with his strike rate in his last four ODIs more than 100 — the Proteas have been relaxed about making mistakes, as long as those fit within the individual’s attacking gameplan.
“The language I use with the team is to tell them to find ways to express themselves, to take aggressive options in the game,” Walter said.
IPL benefits must not come at cost of international game: Kagiso Rabada
“When feeling under pressure, I want them to think of what the aggressive option is that they have in their strengths and then back that, and if they do that and it doesn’t work, we’ll deal with it. More often than not it actually does.
However, he acknowledged that the new approach will get its biggest test yet this coming weekend in the Proteas' two ODIs against the Netherlands, in which they could secure automatic qualification for this year’s World Cup.
“I am looking forward to how the team responds in this pressurised situation and how we can still adopt our gameplan in two must-win games for us.”
Victory in both games would see South Africa leapfrog the West Indies and Sri Lanka into a top eight spot on the ICC Super League log. It should provide them with enough of an advantage with their net run rate that even if Ireland were to sweep Bangladesh in a three-match series to be played in Chelmsford in May, the Proteas will have enough in the bank to qualify.
