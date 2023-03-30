Sport

Walter wants Proteas’ new style to be put under World Cup pressure

30 March 2023 - 10:25 By Stuart Hess
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Proteas coach Rob Walter is looking forward to seeing how the team's new style will fare under the pressure of World Cup qualification.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Proteas have talked up their new brand and their more aggressive attitude that allows for mistakes to be made, but how will it stand up under the pressure of World Cup qualification? 

South Africa’s batters especially have revelled in the new liberated methodology being encouraged by the two Proteas head coaches Shukri Conrad (Tests) and Rob Walter (limited overs).

Perhaps best exemplified by Temba Bavuma — who has three centuries in his last seven international innings (in Tests and ODIs), with his strike rate in his last four ODIs more than 100 — the Proteas have been relaxed about making mistakes, as long as those fit within the individual’s attacking gameplan.

“The language I use with the team is to tell them to find ways to express themselves, to take aggressive options in the game,” Walter said.

IPL benefits must not come at cost of international game: Kagiso Rabada

Lucrative they may be, but the player says he still believes Test cricket is the purest form of the game
Sport
1 day ago

“When feeling under pressure, I want them to think of what the aggressive option is that they have in their strengths and then back that, and if they do that and it doesn’t work, we’ll deal with it. More often than not it actually does.

However, he acknowledged that the new approach will get its biggest test yet this coming weekend in the Proteas' two ODIs against the Netherlands, in which they could secure automatic qualification for this year’s World Cup. 

“I am looking forward to how the team responds in this pressurised situation and how we can still adopt our gameplan in two must-win games for us.” 

Victory in both games would see South Africa leapfrog the West Indies and Sri Lanka into a top eight spot on the ICC Super League log. It should provide them with enough of an advantage with their net run rate that even if Ireland were to sweep Bangladesh in a three-match series to be played in Chelmsford in May, the Proteas will have enough in the bank to qualify. 

I’m looking forward to seeing the team respond and really playing our brand of cricket now when it really matters
Rob  Walter

“They are big games for the team in the context of what they mean. I’m looking forward to seeing the team respond and really playing our brand of cricket now when it really matters,” Walter said. 

The prospect of rain in Benoni on Friday adds an extra layer of pressure. Walter feels that in itself will provide an examination of the side’s composure, which has flourished in the less demanding matches against the West Indies, where the batting thrived but the bowling succumbed when attacked.  

“There are members of this side, specifically in the batting unit, who will take confidence into those two games. Confidence is transferable, there is no doubt about that.

“We say every day, you start on nought. The only thing you take into the game is confidence. Everything else resets; batters are on nought, the bowlers have the ball in their hands for the first time and you have to do it all over again.

“It will be no different on Friday. We must respect the game and opposition and ensure we pay attention to our skills.”

TimesLIVE

Proteas bowlers need to improve execution

The word ‘execution’ was mentioned a lot in the wake of the Proteas’ seven-run defeat to the West Indies at the Wanderers on Tuesday night, which ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Shepherd blitzkrieg helps Windies take third T20 and series against Proteas

Romario Shepherd's 26-run blitzkrieg against Kagiso Rabada in the last over of the West Indies’ innings proved the difference in another pulsating ...
Sport
1 day ago

Magala hopes not to stitch up IPL prospects while starring for Proteas

Still sporting stitches in the webbing between his right thumb and forefinger, Sisanda Magala knows that every bit of cricket activity - whether at ...
Sport
4 days ago

Aiden sets out to make his mark for Proteas as skipper

The age of Aiden will officially begin on Saturday in the first T20 International between the Proteas and the West Indies in Centurion.
Sport
5 days ago
