Blast from the past: De Villiers dominates the Indian bowlers in Ahmedabad
Today in SA sports history: April 4
03 April 2023 - 20:28
1899 — South Africa’s cricketers complete their final Test of the 19th century, losing to England by 210 runs in Cape Town. Remarkably, SA had a first-inning advantage after bowling out the visitors for 92 and responding with 177, Jimmy Sinclair scoring 106. But England hit back with 330 in the second innings and then bowled out SA for 35 in the 23rd over. Opener Albert Powell was the only SA batsman to reach double figures, making 11. England used only two bowlers, with Schofield Haigh taking 6/11 and Albert Trott 4/19. By this stage, SA had played a total of eight Tests — all of them against England and all at home — and they had lost every one. Their performances would improve in the next century...
