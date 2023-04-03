Tiger Woods arrives at Augusta to prepare for Masters

The last time Woods played a tournament was the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles in February, where he made the cut and shot 1-under 283.

There, the 15-time major champion said he aimed to play all four major championships this season after withdrawing before the end of the 2022 PGA Championship and missing the US Open due to his health and fatigue.

“My goal every year from here going forward is to play in all the majors,” Woods said in an interview on CBS February 19.

“I'm not gonna play too much more than that. My body and my leg and my back just won't allow me to play much more than that any more. That's gonna be my schedule going forward because of all the limitations I have.”

Woods placed 47th in last year's Masters. He has won the green jacket five times, most recently in 2019. Only Jack Nicklaus won more, with six.

Woods is expected to play short practice rounds Monday and Tuesday, when the course will be fully open to media. The Masters begins Thursday, with Scottie Scheffler the defending champion.

