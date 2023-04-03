Sport

Tiger Woods arrives at Augusta to prepare for Masters

03 April 2023 - 17:02 By Reuters
Tiger Woods on the 10th tee during a practice round for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on April 3 2023.
Image: Reuters/Mike Blake

Tiger Woods made his return to competitive golf at last year's Masters, defying all expectations 14 months after a gruesome car accident left his right leg and foot in dire shape. Woods not only played, but made the cut.

Woods, 47, arrived at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday ahead of the 2023 Masters, which starts on Thursday, hoping to build on that success.

News outlets in Augusta, Georgia, spotted Woods practising at the course on Sunday afternoon.

The last time Woods played a tournament was the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles in February, where he made the cut and shot 1-under 283.

There, the 15-time major champion said he aimed to play all four major championships this season after withdrawing before the end of the 2022 PGA Championship and missing the US Open due to his health and fatigue.

“My goal every year from here going forward is to play in all the majors,” Woods said in an interview on CBS February 19.

“I'm not gonna play too much more than that. My body and my leg and my back just won't allow me to play much more than that any more. That's gonna be my schedule going forward because of all the limitations I have.”

Woods placed 47th in last year's Masters. He has won the green jacket five times, most recently in 2019. Only Jack Nicklaus won more, with six.

Woods is expected to play short practice rounds Monday and Tuesday, when the course will be fully open to media. The Masters begins Thursday, with Scottie Scheffler the defending champion.

