Blast from the past: Steyn and Parnell combine to dismantle Aussies

Today in SA sports history: April 5

04 April 2023 - 20:23
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1956 — Dr Danie Craven, former Springbok scrumhalf and coach, takes over as president of the SA Rugby Board. He remained at the helm of SA rugby, even after unification when the different racial organisations merged into the SA Rugby Football Union (Sarfu), until his death in early 1993. Craven was an influential figure in world rugby, but he was also controversial. In 1976 Craven insisted that a mixed rugby team could not wear the Springbok emblem because it was reserved for whites, but he changed his tune and oversaw the selection of the first player of colour, Errol Tobias, just five years later...

