‘It’s everything to re-fall in love with the game’: Spieth ahead of Masters

The next few years saw Spieth's game spiral out of form. He admitted to trying to work his way out of the funk without “knowing what I was really doing.” He eventually let his “guard down,” and sought advice from fellow players he trusts along with his inner circle.

“I've got the scars to show the hours, but it's what I want to do. Because it's really, really enjoyable when you start to feel progression and confidence coming back. To me, there's nothing like it. It's everything to kind of re-fall in love with the game.

By 2021, Spieth used a win at the Valero Texas Open to springboard his way back among the elite of the game. However, he's still trying to reclaim that early Masters magic, and enters this week with a career scoring average of 70.7 at the Masters along with eight cuts made.

Spieth isn't likely to get at least one wish granted this week — a firmer, faster Masters. With the forecast calling for cooler and damp conditions, he expects to lean into his vaunted short game.

“When you get that many opportunities at a young age, and you feel good about your chances here, I want to win it again,” he said. “That's the goal.

“I feel good about the form I'm in. I don't feel like I have all of the weapons right now, but I have enough.”

