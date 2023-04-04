The other fighters on the card are former IBF strawweight titleholder Dee-Jay Kriel, Smash Hadebe, Hedda Wolmarans, Sikho Nqothole and prospect Cayden Truter.
Boxing 5 promoter Larry Wainstein said the Unisa conference centre venue in Ormonde, Johannesburg South, could take as many as 3,000 fans, with ordinary tickets selling for R350 and ringside seats going for R550.
A lucky draw would determine three winners of a Suzuki car, an electric scooter and a R60,000 voucher for roof repairs.
Nathan, pointing out that they planned to push all the fighters towards world-title shots in the next year or so, said their opponents had yet to be finalised, but they would all be foreign.
Ludumo Lamati was supposed to have fought on the bill, but he pulled out to challenge unbeaten Nick Ball for the stepping stone WBC Silver featherweight belt in Belfast on May 27.
Promoter promises ring stars and big prizes for ticket-buying boxing fans
Image: DAVID ISAACSON
World-title contender Hekkie Budler will headline a star-studded bill in Johannesburg on May 6, where the promoter wants to attract paying fans with giveaway prizes, including a car.
Budler will engage in a keep-busy bout, having taking a step-aside payment to let unified WBC and WBA light-flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji take on Anthony Olascuaga at the weekend.
Budler, a former IBF and WBA light-flyweight titleholder, can expect to get his crack in August, said manager-trainer Colin Nathan.
Veteran Hekkie Budler gets the nod that will give him another ring record
