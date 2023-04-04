Sport

Promoter promises ring stars and big prizes for ticket-buying boxing fans

04 April 2023 - 16:57
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Boxing 5 promoter Larry Wainstein addresses a press conference with, from left, Dee-Jay Kriel, Smash Hadebe, Hedda Wolmarans, Riyaz Bhyat, Sikho Nqothole, Hekkie Budler and Cayden Truter.
Image: DAVID ISAACSON

World-title contender Hekkie Budler will headline a star-studded bill in Johannesburg on May 6, where the promoter wants to attract paying fans with giveaway prizes, including a car.

Budler will engage in a keep-busy bout, having taking a step-aside payment to let unified WBC and WBA light-flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji take on Anthony Olascuaga at the weekend.

Budler, a former IBF and WBA light-flyweight titleholder, can expect to get his crack in August, said manager-trainer Colin Nathan.

