All quiet on LIV front but Masters bracing for storm

Dark clouds are gathering at Augusta National and it has nothing to do with the LIV Golf and PGA Tour feud, as wild weather rolls in threatening to wreak havoc at the Masters where play gets under way on Thursday.

The dispute between the established PGA Tour and the Saudi-bankrolled LIV was expected to be the storm enveloping the year's first major but all was calm on that front turning over the spotlight to Mother Nature.

Golfers will deal with humid, hot conditions that will see temperatures nudge towards 32°C during Thursday's opening round while rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Friday.

The weekend will see temperatures plunge into the 10s and heavy rain on Saturday with more showers and cool conditions forecast for Sunday's final round.