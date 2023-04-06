‘If people learn from mistakes they deserve another chance’: Hamza joins Lions

Zubayr Hamza will swap the cosy confines of Cape Town for the hustle and bustle of Johannesburg, in what is a major coup for the Central Gauteng Lions for the 2023-24 season.

Hamza will be joined at the Wanderers by Western Province teammate Tsepho Moreki, who had one of his best seasons last summer.

“Zubayr will add great value to our environment,” said Lions CEO, Jono-Leaf-Wright. “He is obviously a highly-skilled batter, but he will also add value in terms of the calmness and leadership he will provide in our unit.”

Hamza, 27, has long been viewed as one of South Africa’s leading batting talents, and made his Test debut for the Proteas against Pakistan at the Wanderers in 2019. He’s played a further five Tests and an ODI since.

However after his last Test in New Zealand in February last year the ICC found Hamza had tested positive for a banned masking agent, Furosemide, which is prescribed for treating high blood pressure.