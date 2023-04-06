‘If people learn from mistakes they deserve another chance’: Hamza joins Lions
Zubayr Hamza will swap the cosy confines of Cape Town for the hustle and bustle of Johannesburg, in what is a major coup for the Central Gauteng Lions for the 2023-24 season.
Hamza will be joined at the Wanderers by Western Province teammate Tsepho Moreki, who had one of his best seasons last summer.
“Zubayr will add great value to our environment,” said Lions CEO, Jono-Leaf-Wright. “He is obviously a highly-skilled batter, but he will also add value in terms of the calmness and leadership he will provide in our unit.”
Hamza, 27, has long been viewed as one of South Africa’s leading batting talents, and made his Test debut for the Proteas against Pakistan at the Wanderers in 2019. He’s played a further five Tests and an ODI since.
However after his last Test in New Zealand in February last year the ICC found Hamza had tested positive for a banned masking agent, Furosemide, which is prescribed for treating high blood pressure.
Hamza had to serve a nine-month ban and made his return to the WP side at the end of last year, playing in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) One-Day Cup final against the Lions and in four matches in the CSA Four-Day series, making a hundred against the Lions at the Wanderers.
“Look, mistakes happen and as long as people learn from them, then I’m fine and feel they deserve another chance. Zubayr fits that,” Leaf-Wright said.
“From everyone I’ve talked to, they all say he is a good guy and I think he will fit in nicely here into the environment and culture we are creating at the Lions.”
Moreki picked up 16 wickets for WP in the Four-Day competition, forming part of a potent attack that included Beauran Hendricks, Dane Paterson and Nandre Burger, which saw WP have strong campaigns in the One-Day and Four-Day competitions.
The signings, Leaf-Wright explained, were to provide the Lions with cover for Ryan Rickelton and Sisanda Magala, both of whom are expected to feature more for the Proteas next summer. The pair were included among CSA’s list of nationally contracted players named last month.
We are going to have to look at our options with the coaching staff if Wandile does become a part of the Proteas staff on a permanent basis.Leaf-Wright
The same principle applied for the signing of left-arm spinner Tsepo Ndwandwa from the Eastern Cape Warriors, with Bjorn Fortuin, also a recipient of a national contract, playing an increasingly bigger role for the Proteas, with a spot in the World Cup squad a distinct possibility.
Ndwandwa picked up 15 wickets in the Four-Day series. However, where Fortuin has been such a vital cog for the Lions in the limited overs competitions, Ndwandwa only played one match in the One-Day Cup and four in the CSA T20 Challenge, though his economy rate of 6.76 in that tournament underscored the kind of control he is capable of providing.
In addition to Ndwandwa, the Lions also acquired the services of WP’s leg-spinner, Junaid Dawood, while already Delano Potgieter returns to the Wanderers after spending two seasons in Potchefstroom.
Leaf-Wright said the union was also keeping a close eye on the future of head coach Wandile Gwavu, who was seconded to the Proteas for the recent series’ against the West Indies and the Netherlands as fielding coach.
“We are going to have to look at our options with the coaching staff if Wandile does become a part of the Proteas staff on a permanent basis. We have started scenario planning, but will wait to see what CSA will do in that regard,” Leaf-Wright said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.