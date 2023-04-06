Sport

Zizi Kodwa to work with Mosimane, other stakeholders to boost sports in schools

06 April 2023 - 07:00
Sports minister Zizi Kodwa has hinted at working with Al-Ahli Saudi coach Pitso Mosimane and other stakeholders to focus on sports in urban and rural schools.
Sports minister Zizi Kodwa has hinted at working with Al-Ahli Saudi coach Pitso Mosimane and other stakeholders to focus on sports in urban and rural schools.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa has hinted at working with Al-Ahli Saudi coach Pitso Mosimane and other stakeholders to enforce sports in urban and rural schools.

Kodwa met the Confederation of African Football (Caf), South African Football Association (Safa) and the basic education department to discuss school sports development.

“We all agreed Sport Wednesday must be enforced in both urban and rural schools. This will open opportunities for former football players to assist in school sport development,” said Kodwa.

He said the intersection between sport and education was critical for youth development.

“This is why we must ensure that school infrastructure includes sports facilities. I am motivated by our common agreement to this and commit to working to ensure this is realised.”

Pitso brings Morocco lessons to school programme as he partners with Curro

Having spent time in Morocco and witnessed how they achieved their football success, former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane wants to employ the lessons ...
Sport
4 months ago

Mosimane, who launched Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools to develop young football players, thanked the minister for the initiative.

“Thank you very much, minister. Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools has already started in schools. We have former players as our coaches and all our coaches are Caf-Safa qualified coaches. Dr D Jordan and Premier Panyaza Lesufi gave us blessings to help and develop football at the schools,” said Mosimane.

“I wish you all the best in this department and honestly have a soft spot for you in my system for many years. We are a phone call away or school away to see our work in the schools. We have already invested a lot of personal resources in the course.”

Kodwa said: “Thank you Jingles, I look forward to working with patriots like you and other stakeholders. Let’s make school sports great again.”

Mosimane’s management team, MT Sports, said Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools was seeking to produce well-balanced players. “The PMSS is part of coach Pitso’s legacy of not only creating the player of tomorrow but also ensuring he contributes to football in SA so that it can go back to the level of excellence that we know it can be and, most importantly, to reach new heights,” said Moira Tlhagale, MD of the MT Sports Marketing and Management agency.

It said the football programme would have a holistic approach to developing players on and off the field.

“Key elements that form part of the PMSS programme are to ensure the employment of the right calibre of coaches, adherence to a specified development plan and ensuring the environment the players are in is safe and they are encouraged to thrive,” MT Sports GM Keletso Totlhanyo said.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Pitso Mosimane open to collab on soccer school project

Former Sundowns, Al Ahly and Bafana coach wants to put something back into SA football.
Sport
8 months ago

FULL INTERVIEW | Safa TD Steenbok reveals plans to rescue SA football

Among other things, Walter Steenbok wants to silence the drums of disagreement between PSL coaches and Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos
Sport
5 months ago

Pitso hails Tanzanian football after 'Week Ya Mwananchi' experience

"That experience remained in my system until today. Hail Tanzanian football”
Sport
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bid to bring ‘detained’ Marumo Gallants duo back from Libya Soccer
  2. Boks ‘seen as aggressive’: ref legend Nigel to smooth ouens’ rough edges Sport
  3. Two Gallants employees stuck in Libya ‘don’t know when we will return home’ Soccer
  4. Mailula should not have been called up to Bafana: Sundowns coach Mokwena Soccer
  5. WATCH | ‘Coach has control’: Pirates’ Screamer Tshabalala on meddling ... Soccer

Latest Videos

WATCH | Government clarifies termination of State of Disaster on energy
'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...