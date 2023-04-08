Sport

Golf

Masters third round suspended for the day due to rain

08 April 2023 - 21:28 By Reuters
A message is displayed on a leaderboard at the course as play is suspended due to inclement weather conditions during the third round.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Third round play at the Masters was suspended for the day on Saturday due to intense rain that soaked Augusta National with leader Brooks Koepka having completed six holes.

It marked the second consecutive day that rain interrupted play as 39 golfers had to return early on Saturday to complete their second round.

