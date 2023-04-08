Third round play at the Masters was suspended for the day on Saturday due to intense rain that soaked Augusta National with leader Brooks Koepka having completed six holes.
It marked the second consecutive day that rain interrupted play as 39 golfers had to return early on Saturday to complete their second round.
Golf
Masters third round suspended for the day due to rain
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake
