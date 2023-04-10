Sport

Golf

Rahm claims Masters title for second major victory

10 April 2023 - 01:27 By Reuters
Spain's Jon Rahm walks onto the 18th hole green during the final round.
Image: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Spaniard Jon Rahm won the Masters at Augusta National by four shots over LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson on Sunday to claim his second major title.

Rahm, who went out in the final pairing and two shots back of Koepka, carded a three-under-par 69 that left him at 12 under on the week. 

