Gerda Steyn favourite to defend Two Oceans Marathon title but young guns ready for upset, says Van Zyl Meyer

Long-distance running legend Elana Van Zyl Meyer, who famously won silver at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, is enthused by local talent that will be on display at the 2023 Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town on Saturday.
Van Zyl Meyer, who these days heads up Endurocad and is based at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport, is looking forward to seeing if women’s race favourite Gerda Steyn can live up to the billing and claim back-to-back titles.
The Two Oceans Marathon is said to contribute up to R672m to the local GDP annually and has become a key marker on South Africa’s athletics calendar.
In 2022, despite Covid-19 restrictions, more than half of the runners were from outside Cape Town, including athletes hailing from 53 nations.
“The Two Oceans Marathon is one of our most iconic races in South Africa,” Van Zyl Meyer told TimesLIVE in Cape Town ahead of the marathon which offers men and women equal prize money.
“It’s been a tough last couple of years with all the restrictions but it’s wonderful news that it will be packed and we will see world-class performances.”
On the men’s side of the draw in the ultra-marathon, Dan Matshailwe, Jonas Makhele and Nkosikona Mahlakwana are the local favourites, while Sintayehu Legese Yinesu will be flying the flag for Ethiopia, a country with which Van Zyl Meyer has a shared history.
In 2022, Van Zyl Meyer and Derartu Tulu, who beat her to gold in 1992, reunited at a 30-year reunion in Barcelona.
In the ‘90s, the African pair powerfully broke down racial barriers post-race by sharing an unscripted 26th lap which gained world attention.
Back to the present, Steyn, Adele Broodryk, Amelework Fikadu Bosho of Ethiopia and Carla Molinaro are the big names in the women’s ultra-marathon and Van Zyl Meyer is excited at the prospect of a local winner.
Steyn, who won last year’s 56km race in a time of 3:29:42, is the defending champion and someone that Van Zyl Meyer truly rates.
“Gerda has just been in such unbelievable shape and she is truly a world-class ultra-marathon runner,” says Van Zyl Meyer, who retired in 2006.
“Her real expertise lies in the ultra-marathon distances but it’s always good to see younger athletes rising up. Gerda may be reigning champion but we are certainly looking at a very exciting race.”
Van Zyl Meyer says the Two Oceans Ultra is such a difficult event owing to the fact athletes generally think it’s a fast, flat race until they hit the marathon mark.
The 56km race begins in Newlands and then heads to Fish Hoek and up towards Chapman’s Peak, with the final big climb over Constantia Nek, before finishing off at the University of Cape Town.
The 56-year-old says that while shoe technology has improved markedly since her heyday three decades ago, marathon runners need to pace themselves well and while they’re running against competitors, they’re also running against themselves.
“The mental conversations that you have with yourself over the longer distances are crucial,” says the woman who was pipped to the gold medal by Ethiopia’s Tulu at the 1992 Olympic Games, having led the race with one lap remaining of the 10,000m event.
“You have to be strong with yourself because sometimes negative thoughts creep in like: Will I be able to get to the finish line?” Van Zyl Meyer stresses the importance of staying in the moment and not jumping ahead to the end of the race.
“It’s about trying to run more relaxed, stay with the pack and a lot of positive self-talk is needed,” she adds.
