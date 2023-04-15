Casey Jarvis equalled the Sunshine Tour’s all-time record round of 13-under-par 59 at Dainfern on Saturday to move into a share of second in the R2-million Stella Artois Players Championship.
Jarvis carded seven birdies on the front nine to turn in 29 and then on the inward nine he drained two birdies and two eagles, one on the par-five 12th and the other on the par-four 17th, for 30.
The record was set by Peter Karmis in the Lombard Insurance Classic at the Royal Swazi Spa in 2009.
The 19-year-old Jarvis finished the third round on 20 under par overall, level with Lyle Rowe and two strokes behind Luca Filippi, the Milnerton professional who turns 24 on Wednesday. Filippi fired 29 on the back nine in his third round of 66.
“I definitely didn’t wake up this morning thinking about a 59. I haven’t been playing well leading up to this round but everything just went for me today. You get out there and the putts just start dropping,” said Jarvis.
“I hit some good quality shots and rolled in a lot of good putts. The putt on seven was quite long and when that went in I knew it was going to be something quite special.”
The tournament finishes on Sunday.
There have been other 59s, but those were not recognised as records because they were shot on courses shortened because of excess water.
Golf
Casey Jarvis equals Sunshine Tour scoring record of 59 to move to second
Image: Luke Walker/Getty Images
Casey Jarvis equalled the Sunshine Tour’s all-time record round of 13-under-par 59 at Dainfern on Saturday to move into a share of second in the R2-million Stella Artois Players Championship.
Jarvis carded seven birdies on the front nine to turn in 29 and then on the inward nine he drained two birdies and two eagles, one on the par-five 12th and the other on the par-four 17th, for 30.
The record was set by Peter Karmis in the Lombard Insurance Classic at the Royal Swazi Spa in 2009.
The 19-year-old Jarvis finished the third round on 20 under par overall, level with Lyle Rowe and two strokes behind Luca Filippi, the Milnerton professional who turns 24 on Wednesday. Filippi fired 29 on the back nine in his third round of 66.
“I definitely didn’t wake up this morning thinking about a 59. I haven’t been playing well leading up to this round but everything just went for me today. You get out there and the putts just start dropping,” said Jarvis.
“I hit some good quality shots and rolled in a lot of good putts. The putt on seven was quite long and when that went in I knew it was going to be something quite special.”
The tournament finishes on Sunday.
There have been other 59s, but those were not recognised as records because they were shot on courses shortened because of excess water.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos