Sport

Givemore Mudzinganyama storms to victory in the men's section of the Two Oceans marathon

15 April 2023 - 09:13 By MATSHELANE MAMABOLO
Runners during the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town on Saturday.
Runners during the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town on Saturday.
Image: Two Oceans Marathon

Givemore Mudzinganyama came from left field to score a surprise TotalSports Two Oceans Marathon victory on debut on Saturday morning in Cape Town.

The Entsika Athletics Club runner stormed to victory in a time of 3:09:42, beating Nedbank Club's Dan Moselakwe to second spot while pre-race favourite Nkosikhona Mhlakwana of Hollywood Running Club completed the podium spots.

Debutant Mudzinganyama was understandably not among the men listed as favourites, the Zimbabwean venturing into the ultras for the first time.

And while he was with the main bunch throughout the race, the Asics Frontrunner athlete only came into the reckoning after the marathon mark at the tough Constantia Nek.

Mhlakwana traversed mountains of Lesotho seeking Two Oceans win

For someone who finished a close second in his maiden Two Oceans Marathon, Nkosikhona Mhlakwana has gone to great lengths, and serious heights, in ...
Sport
3 days ago

Before then it had appeared that another debutant Lebello Mopenyana of Maxed Elite would reign victorious as he led up Chapmans Peak into Hout Bay.

Though he had Moselakwe on his heels, Mopenyana looked comfortable until the wheels came off in Constantia Nek.

Mudzibganyama, coached by the revered Hendrick Ramaala, waited for no second invitation to go for glory and it was then just him and Moselakwe contesting for the leadership.

The Nedbank athlete though had seemed to be struggling with his left quad earlier on and that seemed to slow him down.

Mudzinganyama went ahead and while he seemed to struggle up the hills, there was just no catching the runner who had struggled for years to secure a professional contract until Entsika came along.

He duly punched the air with joy on entering the UCT upper campus grounds , delighted with his biggest pay check (R260,000) of his running career on his ultra marathon debut.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Gerda Steyn favourite to defend Two Oceans Marathon title but young guns ready for upset, says Van Zyl Meyer

Long-distance running legend Elana Van Zyl Meyer, who famously won silver at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, is enthused by local talent that will be ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Ramaala says his SA record, the oldest in men's track, will soon fall

Hendrick Ramaala owns the oldest men’s track record in South African athletics, but he’s convinced his national 10,000m mark is going to fall soon, ...
Sport
6 days ago

Zeney van der Walt shows her intent with lifetime best 400m

Hurdler Zeney van der Walt blasted a massive personal best as she won the 400m flat in 50.81sec at the first Athletics SA grand prix meet in Pretoria ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I played with people who came to training drunk’: ex-SuperSport star Jabu ... Soccer
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Clubs need stability, not a revolving door of coaches Sport
  3. Bayern's Mane made mistake in Sane clash but case is closed — Tuchel Soccer
  4. ‘We want to win everything,’ says Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane Soccer
  5. Sports minister Kodwa to meet SABC, SuperSport on free-to-air coverage Soccer

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
'Why didn't you tell SA that Bester had escaped?: Breytenbach demands of Cele