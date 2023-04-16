Sport

World record-holder Kipchoge fronts stacked Boston Marathon field

16 April 2023 - 09:19 By Reuters
Eliud Kipchoge of Kenia celebrates his marathon world record of 2:01:09 during the 2022 BMW Berlin-Marathon on September 25 2022.
Image: Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

World record-holder Eliud Kipchoge headlines a star-studded Boston Marathon field on Monday as the world's oldest 26.2-mile (42.2km) race takes on a sombre tone 10 years after a bombing attack near the finish line.

Survivors, first responders and other members of the public gathered on Saturday in Boston in honour of the victims of the marathon bombing, one of the most high-profile attacks on US soil that claimed three lives and saw scores more injured.

A shattered community came together in the wake of the attack, adopting the slogan “Boston Strong” in a show of unity and resilience.

“This year, I am thinking about the importance of continuing on in the face of pain and setbacks,” Boston's co-ordinated response team director Tania Del Rio said.

“As we mark 10 years since the 2013 Marathon, we run to keep our departed loved ones in our minds and hearts.”

Twice Olympic champion Kipchoge, a man who needs no introduction after he unofficially became the first to run a marathon in under two hours in 2019, is aiming to add a Boston title to his 10 World Marathon Major victories.

He will face a tough challenge in his Boston debut from his fellow Kenyans, defending champion Evans Chebet and 2021 winner Benson Kipruto, plus Ethiopian Lelisa Desisa, the 2019 world champion who won Boston in 2015 and 2013.

Ethiopian Amane Beriso, who produced the all-time third-fastest marathon in Valencia late last year, headlines a speedy women's field with twice major winner Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya and Ethiopia's world champion Gotytom Gebreslase.

Kenyan Edna Kiplagat will vie for her third Boston title with her fellow former champions American Des Linden and Ethiopian Atsede Baysa also expected to run.

The 127th running of the Boston Marathon begins with the men's wheelchair division at 9:02am ET (3.02pm SA time) on Monday.

