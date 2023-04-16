World record-holder Kipchoge fronts stacked Boston Marathon field

World record-holder Eliud Kipchoge headlines a star-studded Boston Marathon field on Monday as the world's oldest 26.2-mile (42.2km) race takes on a sombre tone 10 years after a bombing attack near the finish line.

Survivors, first responders and other members of the public gathered on Saturday in Boston in honour of the victims of the marathon bombing, one of the most high-profile attacks on US soil that claimed three lives and saw scores more injured.

A shattered community came together in the wake of the attack, adopting the slogan “Boston Strong” in a show of unity and resilience.