Sport

Motorsport

Brad Binder knows his place when it comes to biking with Greg Minnaar

21 April 2023 - 09:28
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Brad Binder in action on the race track.
Brad Binder in action on the race track.
Image: SUPPLIED

It sounds like the clash of racing titans — South Africa’s world champs on two wheels facing off against each other.

But Brad Binder, the MotoGP rider who won the 2016 Moto3 crown, says he’s no match for his neighbour Greg Minnaar, the winner of four downhill mountain bike world championships from 2003 to 2021.

The two live near each other in Andorra and go cycling together, with Binder’s brother Darren, but the motorcycle racer insists he knows his place on pedals.

“I go along for the ride. There's no racing involved there,” Binder said in a video call from his base in the European principality. 

“I’ve been to follow him a few times in the bike park behind the houses here. Greg is super impressive, whether you put him on a mountain bike, a motocross bike, trials bike, the guy's super talented.

“And yeah, whenever I go behind him, I make sure that I don't hurt myself.”

Binder said another neighbour was his new racing partner, Jack Miller. 

“Jack is a really good friend of mine. We spend a lot of time together and train together away from the track too. We live about 800 metres from each other.

“So, you know, Australians are a lot like South Africans It's always fun to have him around and he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team and he's definitely helped push on our project so far.

“I'm looking forward to see what we can manage this season.”

