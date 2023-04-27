Sport

Kesa Molotsane on stress of juggling a full-time job, studying and running

27 April 2023 - 08:04
Road runner Kesa Molotsane during the Spar Grand Prix series race in Cape Town.
Road runner Kesa Molotsane during the Spar Grand Prix series race in Cape Town.
Image: Carl Fourie

South African road runner Kesa Molotsane has spoken about the immense pressure of juggling a full-time job at the University of Free State, studying and sustaining a professional running career.

The 31-year-old, who finished fourth in a time of 34.07 in the first race of the six-event 2023 Spar Grand Prix series in Cape Town on Sunday, said there is a lot of stress in elite competition.

“We live off stress and pressure and a lot of people fail to understand that,” she said, adding the situation becomes manageable if you have a good support system. 

“It is manageable because I have been doing it for a number of years. If you have a good support system like a good coach, good manager, a good club and sponsors then it is manageable. 

“To be brutally honest, the reality is you cannot do it on your own. It is doable but there is a lot of pressure because you have to constantly prove yourself.” 

Over the past few years the Grand Prix series has been dominated by Namibian Helalia Johannes and Ethiopian Tadu Nare. Molotsane said the South African athletes in the series are under constant pressure to do better than their international opponents. 

“Not just for myself but for the country as well, because you will find a lot of people asking why South Africans don’t run the times international athletes are running. 

“We are doing so much but we don’t know what these international athletes are doing differently, and we are trying to figure out a lot of things and we still have to perform on our side. 

“I am not sure about other people but from my side it is stressful because this is what a professional athlete has to go through, but with good support its manageable.” 

Molotsane said she is studying to inspire up-and-coming athletes to acquire educational qualifications to sustain themselves after their running careers. 

“I have gone back to school where I enrolled for my honours degree in anthropology. It is very difficult but it’s needed for me. One way or another you need to have educational qualifications and I have to show the younger generation this can be done. 

“This is a challenge in my personal space. I have to enrol so I can motivate them but unfortunately my studies and holding up a 9 to 5 job takes its toll on my training.” 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Little-known Ethiopian Lama stuns Xaba in Cape Town Spar race

Glenrose Xaba looked set to become the first South African athlete to win a race in the Spar Grand Prix since 2018 in Cape Town on Sunday but ...
Sport
3 days ago

‘I regret running at the Olympics in 1984’: Zola Budd

The athlete reflects on the headline-making collision with Mary Decker and being made ‘a political object’
Sport
5 months ago

Ethiopian Tadu Nare defends Spar series title with win in Cape Town

Ethiopian Tadu Nare successfully defended her Spar Grand Prix 10km Women's title on Sunday as South African roadrunners continued to struggle in the ...
Sport
6 months ago

Tadu Nare wins again in Johannesburg and poised to clinch Spar series

Tadu Nare sauntered to yet another victory in the Spar Women’s 10km Grand Prix Series on Sunday morning to put a firm grip on the overall title of ...
Sport
6 months ago

Ethiopian runner Tadu Nare claims another Spar 10km race in Tshwane

Ethiopian runner Tadu Nare stormed to another impressive win during the Tshwane leg of the 10km Tshwane Spar Grand Prix in Irene on Saturday in a ...
Sport
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Top Orlando Pirates official resigns Soccer
  2. Mosimane’s Al-Ahli need four points to clinch promotion to Saudi top-flight Soccer
  3. There are no easy games now: Zwane not giving up on Chiefs ending second Soccer
  4. Rachel asks for prayers after Siya Kolisi’s injury: ‘I’ve seen God do it before ... Rugby
  5. Williams equals record as Sundowns get back to business in the league Soccer

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...