Kesa Molotsane on stress of juggling a full-time job, studying and running
Image: Carl Fourie
South African road runner Kesa Molotsane has spoken about the immense pressure of juggling a full-time job at the University of Free State, studying and sustaining a professional running career.
The 31-year-old, who finished fourth in a time of 34.07 in the first race of the six-event 2023 Spar Grand Prix series in Cape Town on Sunday, said there is a lot of stress in elite competition.
“We live off stress and pressure and a lot of people fail to understand that,” she said, adding the situation becomes manageable if you have a good support system.
“It is manageable because I have been doing it for a number of years. If you have a good support system like a good coach, good manager, a good club and sponsors then it is manageable.
“To be brutally honest, the reality is you cannot do it on your own. It is doable but there is a lot of pressure because you have to constantly prove yourself.”
Over the past few years the Grand Prix series has been dominated by Namibian Helalia Johannes and Ethiopian Tadu Nare. Molotsane said the South African athletes in the series are under constant pressure to do better than their international opponents.
“Not just for myself but for the country as well, because you will find a lot of people asking why South Africans don’t run the times international athletes are running.
“We are doing so much but we don’t know what these international athletes are doing differently, and we are trying to figure out a lot of things and we still have to perform on our side.
“I am not sure about other people but from my side it is stressful because this is what a professional athlete has to go through, but with good support its manageable.”
Molotsane said she is studying to inspire up-and-coming athletes to acquire educational qualifications to sustain themselves after their running careers.
“I have gone back to school where I enrolled for my honours degree in anthropology. It is very difficult but it’s needed for me. One way or another you need to have educational qualifications and I have to show the younger generation this can be done.
“This is a challenge in my personal space. I have to enrol so I can motivate them but unfortunately my studies and holding up a 9 to 5 job takes its toll on my training.”
