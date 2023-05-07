Sport

Sabalenka hoping to extend 'amazing' rivalry with Swiatek after Madrid win

07 May 2023 - 08:34 By Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka holds aloft the winners trophy after a three set victory against Iga Swiatek of Poland during the Womens Final match of the Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on May 06, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.
Aryna Sabalenka beat world number one Iga Swiatek to win the Madrid Open in the pair's second clash in a final this year, with the Belarusian saying she hopes their burgeoning rivalry will continue to enthral tennis fans throughout the season.

The world number two had lost all three previous meetings with Swiatek on clay, including a defeat in last month's Stuttgart final, but produced an aggressive performance on Saturday to win 6-3 3-6 6-3 and establish herself as a serious contender at the upcoming French Open.

Sabalenka had a 2-5 win-loss record against the Pole prior to Saturday's win, with four of those losses coming in 2022.

"She always pushes me to the limits. I'm really enjoying our battles. Hopefully we can play many more finals this season," Sabalenka told reporters.

