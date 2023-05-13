Manyu added: “This is my first time in South Africa and I’m very excited for the upcoming event. I look forward to (delivering) my best performances.”
Chuqin and Manyu are both ranked second respectively in the male and female International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) world rankings. They will be among the favourites at the finals owing to their form and previous achievements, and China’s general dominance of the biennial championships.
Some of Chuqin’s major achievements include gold for mixed doubles in the previous edition of the tournament in 2021, gold at the 2022 WTT Cup finals singles, gold at the 2022 World Team Table Tennis championship finals and gold at the WTT Macao 2022 and 2023.
Manyu has won 11 gold medals since 2017, including at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, multiple WTT Championships at singles and doubles, including the 2019 and 2021 finals, World Team Table Tennis Championships in 2018 and 2022 and a plethora of continental and national titles.
Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre will host the event. The city beat Germany’s Düsseldorf to become Africa's first to host the event in 84 years. The last country on the continent to do so was Egypt in 1939.
Team China arrives in Durban to take on the world in table tennis champs
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
World champions Team China were the first participants to arrive in Durban for the World Table Tennis (WTT) championship finals from May 20 to 28.
After a 20-hour flight, the arrival of Chinese table tennis stars Wang Manyu, 24, and Wang Chuqin, 23, and their team at King Shaka International Airport on Friday evening was met with much fanfare as local entertainment groups and some of their countrymen ensured they received a warm welcome.
Reacting, Chuqin said: “It is such a novelty today that all of you are here to welcome us. All the singing and dancing, such novelty and exciting. I wish all the players produce their best performances for these world championships.
“Every opponent is strong and will be very difficult to compete with because they are all competing in the highest level heading to South Africa this year.”
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Chuqin and Manyu are both ranked second respectively in the male and female International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) world rankings. They will be among the favourites at the finals owing to their form and previous achievements, and China’s general dominance of the biennial championships.
Some of Chuqin’s major achievements include gold for mixed doubles in the previous edition of the tournament in 2021, gold at the 2022 WTT Cup finals singles, gold at the 2022 World Team Table Tennis championship finals and gold at the WTT Macao 2022 and 2023.
Manyu has won 11 gold medals since 2017, including at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, multiple WTT Championships at singles and doubles, including the 2019 and 2021 finals, World Team Table Tennis Championships in 2018 and 2022 and a plethora of continental and national titles.
Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre will host the event. The city beat Germany’s Düsseldorf to become Africa's first to host the event in 84 years. The last country on the continent to do so was Egypt in 1939.
