Lions flex their financial might with a host of new signings
Image: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
The DP World (Central Gauteng) Lions have flexed their financial muscle making several notable additions to both the men’s and women’s squads for the 2023/24 season.
The signings of Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki and Junaid Dawood were confirmed last month and on Thursday, the union announced that the big-hitting all-rounder Chloe Tryon would join the women’s team along with fellow Proteas star, Sinalo Jafta. Both were influential members of the SA team that made it to the final of the T20 World Cup earlier this year and their arrival will provide a boost for the Lions women’s team that won the CSA Women’s Provincial T20 Cup.
Besides the new players, the union has also started the process of finding a new head coach for the men’s senior team after Wandile Gwavu’s appointment as Proteas fielding coach.
“He was an integral ingredient to the Pride these last few seasons,” said the CGL’s CEO, Jono Leaf-Wright. “Wandile will be missed, he will always be welcome at DP World Wanderers, and has the wholehearted support of Lions Cricket in his future endeavours as he joins the Protea men’s set up.”
Candidates have until May 26 to submit their applications for the position. “We would like to make the appointment by June, to give the new person the opportunity to get to know the environment and enough time for preseason work,” said Leaf-Wright.
The men’s team will embark on a preseason tour to Namibia, just as they did last season, in August.
The Lions had a reasonably good 2022/23 season winning the CSA One-Day Cup and finishing fourth in a tightly contested Four-Day series. In the accumulated log, in use for the last two seasons to determine the promotion and relegation positions, the Lions finished second behind provincial neighbours the Multiply (Northerns) Titans.
The signings of Hamza and Moreki, the Lions hope will shore up both batting and bowling as they anticipate not having four of the Proteas batters available next summer. With a World Cup, a tour by India, followed by the SA20 and then a Proteas tour to New Zealand in February, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks and Ryan Rickelton may have few chances to don the yellow strip.
With Sisanda Magala also earning a national contract at the end of last season, along with Bjorn Fortuin, Moreki and 26-year-old leg-spinner Junaid Dawood will fill other holes for the Lions. Along with Dane Paterson and Beuran Hendricks, Moreki was part of a strong Western Province attack that finished runners up in the One-Day Cup and fifth in the Four Day series.
DP World Lions Men’s contracted squad:
Dominic Hendricks, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Junaid Dawood, Zubayr Hamza, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Tshepo Moreki, Delano Potgieter, Joshua Richards, Mitch Van Buuren, Duanne Olivier, Codi Yusuf, Evan Jones, Malusi Siboto, Connor Esterhuizen.
CSA contracted: Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van Der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton
High Performance Men’s Players: Wandile Makwetu, Cole Abrahams, Marco Van Biljon, Muhammed Manack, Ronan Herrmann, Nqaba Peter.
DP World Women’s 2023/24 squad:
Raisibe Ntozakhe; Kgomotso Rapoo; Lehlohonolo Sardick; Palesa Mapoo; Sarah Nettle-ton; Jenna Evans; Nonkululeko Thabethe; Kirstie Thomson; Sunette Viljoen-Louw; Jameelah Shaikjee; Samantha Schutte; Oluhle Siyo; Madison Landsman; Refilwe Moncho; Sarah Barber; Karabo Meso; Diara Ramlakan; Bianca Booyjens; Relebohile Mkhize; Thristan Cronje.
CSA contracted: Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta.
