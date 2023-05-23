Blast from the past: Bill Rowan strides to inaugural Comrades glory
Today in SA sports history: May 24
23 May 2023 - 21:30
1921 — Bill Rowan wins the first edition of the Comrades Marathon, completing the course from Pietermaritzburg to Durban in 8 hrs 59 min 00 sec. The race was staged on Empire Day, May 24, for the first 30 years. Arthur Newton won the first of his five titles in 1922 while Frances Hayward became the first female to complete the race in 1923. At the time women were not allowed to enter. ..
