Tiger Woods withdraws from US Open while recovering from surgery

23 May 2023 - 11:20 By Reuters
Tiger Woods reacts on the 18th green during the second round of the US Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8 2023. File Photo
Image: Reuters/Brian Snyder

Tiger Woods will not compete in next month's US Open while he recovers from recent surgery, the major tournament's organisers said on Monday.

The 15-time major winner withdrew from the Masters midway through the tournament due to injury and had fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle last month to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous talus bone fracture.

Woods did not participate in this month's PGA Championship, the year's second major.

The 47-year-old has kept a limited competition schedule after a 2021 car crash that required his leg to be rebuilt.

The US Open runs from June 15 to 18 at Los Angeles Country Club in California.

