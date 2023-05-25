Sport

Blast from the past: Boks eat roses for breakfast in Bloem

Today in South African sport history: May 26

25 May 2023 - 23:00
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1956 — The Springboks play their first away Test against Australia in nearly two decades and win 9-0 in Sydney. Centre Jeremy Nel and flanker Daan Retief scored the tries, with skipper and fullback Basie Vivier adding a penalty...

