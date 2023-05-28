Akani Simbine downs Omanyala as he takes second in Diamond League meet

Akani Simbine scored an important psychological blow against Kenyan nemesis Ferdinand Omanyala as he took second place in the 100m at the Diamond League meet in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday night.
World champion Fred Kerley of the US won the sprint in 9.94sec with Simbine just behind in 9.99.
The South African had gone into the meet trailing Omanyala 0-5, but he turned the tables with solid performance in which he delivered the better start and produced the faster gear at the end.
The Kenyan, who last year dethroned Simbine as the African and Commonwealth Games champion, was third in 10.05 with Botswana teenager Letsile Tebogo fourth in 10.09.
American Trayvon Bromell was fifth in 10.10 and Jamaican Yohan Blake sixth in 10.18.
The only other South African athlete in action on Sunday, Zakhiti Nene, ended fourth in the 400m, won by Olympic champion Steve Gardiner of the Bahamas in 44.70.
The Diamond League moves to Florence in Italy on Friday, where Simbine, Kerley and Omanyala are again scheduled to face off.
