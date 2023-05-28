Sport

IN PICS | KZN ringball teams in action as they seek greater recognition and sponsorship for the sport

28 May 2023 - 12:25 By Nqubeko Mbhele
Henry Kock, 47, from South Coast ringball club in action in their game against eThekwini at Toti High School on Saturday. Photo:NQUBEKO MBHELE
Henry Kock, 47, from South Coast ringball club in action in their game against eThekwini at Toti High School on Saturday. Photo:NQUBEKO MBHELE
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE

Four ringball clubs played friendly games against each other on Saturday at Toti High in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban.

These men's and women's teams from Veld en Vlei (Richards Bay), Jaguars (Northern KZN), eThekwini (Durban) and South Coast (Amanzimtoti) ringball clubs competed in the tournament.

South Coast ringball club practising before the start of a game in Amanzimtoti on Saturday. Photo: NQUBEKO MBHELE
South Coast ringball club practising before the start of a game in Amanzimtoti on Saturday. Photo: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE

Ringball is a non-contact sport played by both men and women teams in separate games. It is similar to netball and korfbal and can be played on an all-weather, grass or in-door courts. The Natal Korfbal Union was formed in 1969 with four women's teams. The teams competed in the SA Championships and later switched in 2007 to ringball to be able to compete on an international platform.

President of KZN Ringball Ockie van Schalkwyk said they were thrilled that in July 2022 at the SA Championships four men and three ladies received their SA Ringball colours and went on to participate in the exhibition games.

“The challenges that KZN Ringball presently faces is that our courts at Hoy Park Durban and the ablution blocks are not up to standard and we are therefore unable to host any national or international competitions. The present condition of our courts and facilities also makes it difficult for us to host local league matches,” he said.

South Coast A1 ringball tTeam ladies practising on the courts of Toti High before the start of a game.
South Coast A1 ringball tTeam ladies practising on the courts of Toti High before the start of a game.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE

“While KwaZulu-Natal Ringball is a growing sport it is a non-priority sport and therefore we find it difficult to obtain any sponsorships.

“KZN Ringball are affiliated with Sascoc and we have a letter of good standing and are affiliated with the KZN Sport Confederation as well as with KZN department of sport, arts and culture (DesacC) .We are an also a non-profit organisation, and though we have everything in place for sponsorship, we are having difficulties due to the fact ringball is a non-priority sport.

“Our vision and goal for the KZN ringball team is to grow and develop the Jaguars team and we believe that we can achieve this through hard work, diligence and financial contributions, donations and support from the local businesses and the community,” said Van Schalkwyk.

Senior ladies in action at Amanzimtoti High School on Saturday.
Senior ladies in action at Amanzimtoti High School on Saturday.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
South Coast ringball club senior ladies played against eThekwini senior ladies and won.
South Coast ringball club senior ladies played against eThekwini senior ladies and won.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Veld and Vlei ringball club from Richard's Bay in action against eThekwini ringball club on Saturday.
Veld and Vlei ringball club from Richard's Bay in action against eThekwini ringball club on Saturday.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
eThekwini Ringball Club ladies in action against Veld and Vlei ladies.
eThekwini Ringball Club ladies in action against Veld and Vlei ladies.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Phiwayinkosi Mayisa, 27, from Jaguars ringball club from eShowe in action against eThekwini. The Jaguars won 14-12.
Phiwayinkosi Mayisa, 27, from Jaguars ringball club from eShowe in action against eThekwini. The Jaguars won 14-12.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Jaguars ringball club from eShowe beat eThekwini 14-12 on Saturday.
Jaguars ringball club from eShowe beat eThekwini 14-12 on Saturday.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE

MORE

IN PICS | China touch down in Durban to defend world Table Tennis crown

The World Table Tennis Championship will kick-off in Durban on Saturday and China were the first team to touch down in the coastal city.
Sport
2 weeks ago

IN PICS | Le Coq Sportif releases images of home and away kits for Bafana and Banyana

Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana technical sponsor Le Coq Sportif has released images of the national team’s home and away kits.
Sport
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Andile Jali officially parts ways with Sundowns Soccer
  2. Chiefs: A double decade downslide Sport
  3. No discussion yet on the away goals rule: Caf president Patrice Motsepe Soccer
  4. Erick Mathoho exits Kaizer Chiefs after 11 years at Naturena Soccer
  5. 'Riveiro has created identity at Pirates': Sekhukhune's Truter gushes before ... Soccer

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...