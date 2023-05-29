Sport

Djokovic canters into French Open round two, Stephens lays down marker

29 May 2023 - 19:15 By Julien Pretot
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning match point against Aleksandar Kovacevic of the US during their first round match on day two of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on May 29 2023.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning match point against Aleksandar Kovacevic of the US during their first round match on day two of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on May 29 2023.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic launched his quest for a record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title with a no-nonsense 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-1) first-round victory over debutant Aleksandar Kovacevic at the French Open on Monday.

The twice Roland Garros champion breezed through the first two sets before encountering resistance from the 24-year-old American whose lack of experience then showed in the tiebreak on the world's biggest clay court.

Djokovic ended the contest with a sizzling service return on his first match-point and will face Hungarian journeyman Marton Fucsovics for a place in the third round.

“It's always a pleasure to come back here, one of the best tournaments in the world,” said Djokovic, who made his Roland Garros debut in 2005.

“I'm very motivated to go far here, all the way I hope.”

Djokovic did not have an ideal build-up to the clay court Grand Slam, missing the Madrid Masters and being eliminated in the last eight in Rome, but he looked in good form in wind conditions.

On court Suzanne Lenglen, Benoit Paire kept his cool but could not avoid yet another defeat in the main Tour when he was beaten in five sets by British 14th seed Cameron Norrie.

Paire, given a wild card, was up a break in the decider but could not close out the match.

“I'm happy with all the efforts that I've been making for some time. So today it was a great match,” said No.149 Paire, who has not won in the main draw in a top tier event since August.

In the women's draw, two former runners-up made quite an impression.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova celebrated her return to Roland Garros with a dominant win over Czech Linda Fruhvirtova after fearing for her career a year ago due to a knee problem.

The 31-year-old enjoyed her best run at a Grand Slam in the 2021 tournament when she reached he final, and skipped last year's edition and the second half of the season to nurse an injury.

Sloane Stephens, runner-up at Roland Garros in 2018, dismantled former world No.1 Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-4.

Though everything went smoothly on court for the American, she said racist abuse of players had got worse.

“Yes, it's obviously been a problem my entire career,” said Stephens, who is Black. “It has never stopped. If anything, it's only got worse.”

Reuters

READ MORE

Sabalenka surges, Kostyuk urges stronger anti-war stance after French Open boos

The fickle Paris crowd made themselves heard on the opening day of the French Open as they booed when Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands ...
Sport
1 day ago

Djokovic owes growth of his career to 'biggest rival' Nadal

Novak Djokovic joked he was a relieved man after Rafa Nadal withdrew from the French Open due to injury but deep down the Serbian has nothing but ...
Sport
1 day ago

Gauff hoping return to Paris will her help rediscover spark

American teenager Coco Gauff hopes a return to Paris will help her rediscover the spark that has so far been missing during what has been a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Stiff French Open test for Swiatek

The next instalment of a burgeoning three-way rivalry between world number one Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will play out at the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tsitsipas splits with coach Philippoussis ahead of French Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas says on Friday said his split with coach Mark Philippoussis ahead of the French Open was motivated by a desire to simplify the ...
Sport
1 day ago

In Nadal’s absence a new generation is set to challenge at wide open Roland Garros

Rafa Nadal's decision to skip the French Open due to injury has set up one of the most uncertain men's tournaments in Paris in almost 20 years, but a ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Andile Jali officially parts ways with Sundowns Soccer
  2. Chiefs: A double decade downslide Sport
  3. ‘Our game is in trouble’ — Marks Maponyane fuming over Nedbank Cup final penalty Soccer
  4. After breakthrough campaign Mailula wants to be home with his mom Soccer
  5. No discussion yet on the away goals rule: Caf president Patrice Motsepe Soccer

Latest Videos

Maimane lays culpable homicide charge against ministers after death of ...
EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...