Djokovic accused of fanning political flames with Serbia-Kosovo message

Daniil Medvedev became the highest-ranked player to exit the French Open after a five-set first-round defeat by Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild on Tuesday while Novak Djokovic was accused of fuelling tensions with his political stance.

World No.2 Medvedev was tipped as a surprise contender for the Paris title after his Rome triumph, but the Russian was blown away by Wild in gusty conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier and crashed to a 7-6(5) 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-4 defeat.

“I watched Daniil play since I was junior and beating him on such a court is a dream come true,” world No.172 Wild said after the gruelling encounter that lasted more than four hours.

Meanwhile, Kosovo's tennis federation said Djokovic risked aggravating an already tense situation after the world No.3 wrote that Kosovo was “the heart of Serbia” on a camera lens after his first-round win a day earlier.