Racist abuse of players getting worse, says Stephens at French Open

“I have a lot of key words banned on Instagram and all of these things, but that doesn't stop someone from just typing in an asterisk or typing it in a different way, which software most of the time doesn't catch.”

The software provided by organisers for the first time is able to identify and remove racist and other forms of hate speech, and the French Tennis Federation has made it available to all players at the tournament.

Using artificial intelligence, the software filters out abusive comments on social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Tennis players, including greats Serena and Venus Williams, have been the targets of such abuse as have professional athletes in all sports, with Real Madrid soccer player Vinicius Jr the most notable recent case.

He was on the receiving end of racist chants at Valencia's Mestalla stadium last week and his complaints about Spain and LaLiga not doing enough to fight racism sparked a worldwide wave of support and a national debate in Spain.

Tottenham Hotspur were working this month with the Metropolitan Police to investigate an allegation of racial abuse towards South Korean striker Son Heung-min.

Stephens said racism against sports stars has reached a worrying level.

“When there are FBI investigations going on with what people are saying to you online, it's serious,” she said.

She did not say whether she was referring to a specific case.

“Obviously it's been something I have dealt with my whole career. I think it's only continued to get worse, and people online have the free rein to say and do whatever they want behind fake pages, which is troublesome.”