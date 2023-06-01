Sport

Ruud rolls past Zeppieri into French Open third round

01 June 2023 - 18:36 By Shrivathsa Sridhar
Casper Ruud of Norway hits a ball into the crowd after winning match point against Giulio Zeppieri of Italy in their second round match on day five of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 1 2023.
Casper Ruud of Norway hits a ball into the crowd after winning match point against Giulio Zeppieri of Italy in their second round match on day five of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 1 2023.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Last year's runner-up Casper Ruud turned on the style at the French Open before the fourth seed showed steel to quell Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri 6-3 6-2 4-6 7-5 and move into the third round on Thursday.

The Norwegian brought a touch of flair to Court Philippe Chatrier in classy blue pinstriped shorts and barely fluffed his lines early on, forcing an inexperienced Zeppieri into a corner by badgering him from the baseline.

Ruud's performance on clay this year has ebbed and flowed but the Estoril champion made quick work of the first set under the Parisian sun after being gifted the decisive break when Zeppieri blasted a forehand long.

The world number four raced through the next set to double his advantage as the left-handed Zeppieri sprayed the errors in a nervy display before regaining composure to peg Ruud back.

“In a normal match I would have won 6-3 6-2, but here you have the chance to fight like he did,” Ruud said on court.

“He played much better in the third set and the fourth set and it became tough.”

Ruud's superb court coverage ensured he broke for a 3-2 lead in the fourth set but Zeppieri struck back to level at 5-5 with a fiery inside-out winner, only to surrender serve immediately and allow Ruud to close out the victory.

Ruud, who lost to Rafa Nadal in the 2022 title clash, will next face Argentine qualifier Thiago Agustin Tirante or China's Zhizhen Zhang and the 24-year-old said he was looking forward to recharging his batteries.

“Days off are nice, obviously, you try to relax as much as you can, especially at night,” Ruud told reporters.

“I like to disconnect with a movie during the evening. I spend some hours in bed watching movies during Grand Slams. I think it's nice and fun just to disconnect from everything.

“Whenever I get to the site and on the court, it's all business.”

Reuters

READ MORE

Tsitsipas, Alcaraz soar at French Open, Djokovic row simmers

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the French Open third round on Wednesday, but all the focus was on Novak Djokovic as a political ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Djokovic accused of fanning political flames with Serbia-Kosovo message

Daniil Medvedev became the highest-ranked player to exit the French Open after a five-set first-round defeat by Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kosovo Olympic Committee seeks IOC disciplinary action against Djokovic

Kosovo Olympic authorities have asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to open disciplinary proceedings against Novak Djokovic, accusing the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Racist abuse of players getting worse, says Stephens at French Open

Racist behaviour directed at athletes is getting worse and even software designed to protect them from it has little affect, tennis' world number 30 ...
Sport
2 days ago

Djokovic canters into French Open round two, Stephens lays down marker

Novak Djokovic launched his quest for a record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title with a no-nonsense 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-1) first-round victory ...
Sport
3 days ago

Sabalenka surges, Kostyuk urges stronger anti-war stance after French Open boos

The fickle Paris crowd made themselves heard on the opening day of the French Open as they booed when Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane and staff allegedly unpaid at Al-Ahli for months Soccer
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | 45 seconds of pride might have cost Lamati his life Sport
  3. After breakthrough season Sundowns' Mailula wants to be home with his mom Soccer
  4. ‘I have a clause’: Mosimane says contract keeps him at Al-Ahli Saudi Soccer
  5. ‘Our game is in trouble’ — Marks Maponyane fuming over Nedbank Cup final penalty Soccer

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
Steenhuisen's scathing remarks on Ramaphosa's term as president