Tsitsipas, Alcaraz soar at French Open, Djokovic row simmers

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the French Open third round on Wednesday, but all the focus was on Novak Djokovic as a political row sparked by the two-time Roland Garros champion intensified.

Djokovic remained the hot topic as the fallout from his statement this week that “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia” continued before his 7-6(2) 6-0 6-3 second-round victory over Marton Fucsovics.

Unlike after his opening match on Monday, however, there was no message on the camera lens the Serbian signed and the 22-time Grand Slam champion looked to draw a line under the issue.

“I'm aware a lot of people would disagree, but it is what it is. It's something I stand for. So that's all,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic missed last year's Australian Open and was deported from the country due to being unvaccinated for Covid-19. He won the Melbourne title this year despite a row that erupted after his father posed with some fans holding Russian flags.