Caster Semenya’s book to be launched in October

02 June 2023 - 09:13 By SPORT STAFF
Caster Semenya's new book is to be launched later this year.
Caster Semenya says her memoir The Race To Be Myself will be available from October 31.

The 32-year-old athlete has had a highly publicised career starting from when she won the 800m title at the 2009 world championships in Berlin until her ongoing legal battle against World Athletics.

Semenya, the Olympic 800m champion in 2012 and 2016, has been barred from competing in women’s events because she refuses to take medication to lower her naturally high level of testosterone.

In 2019 she was prevented from competing in races from 400m to the mile, forcing her to the 5,000m where she qualified for the 2022 world championships. But that was extended to all events earlier this year.

