Caster Semenya says her memoir The Race To Be Myself will be available from October 31.
The 32-year-old athlete has had a highly publicised career starting from when she won the 800m title at the 2009 world championships in Berlin until her ongoing legal battle against World Athletics.
Semenya, the Olympic 800m champion in 2012 and 2016, has been barred from competing in women’s events because she refuses to take medication to lower her naturally high level of testosterone.
In 2019 she was prevented from competing in races from 400m to the mile, forcing her to the 5,000m where she qualified for the 2022 world championships. But that was extended to all events earlier this year.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Caster Semenya’s book to be launched in October
Image: Off Twitter
Caster Semenya says her memoir The Race To Be Myself will be available from October 31.
The 32-year-old athlete has had a highly publicised career starting from when she won the 800m title at the 2009 world championships in Berlin until her ongoing legal battle against World Athletics.
Semenya, the Olympic 800m champion in 2012 and 2016, has been barred from competing in women’s events because she refuses to take medication to lower her naturally high level of testosterone.
In 2019 she was prevented from competing in races from 400m to the mile, forcing her to the 5,000m where she qualified for the 2022 world championships. But that was extended to all events earlier this year.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Caster Semenya should turn focus to coaching now: Elana van Zyl-Meyer
Caster Semenya ends career on the sidelines ahead of DSD guillotine
Caster Semenya gets short end as World Athletics wields stick again
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos