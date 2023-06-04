Swiatek serves up double bagel as Gauff, Rune, Ruud advance

Defending champion Iga Swiatek continued her imperious, merciless march towards a third French Open title in four years with a 6-0 6-0 humiliation of Wang Xinyu on Saturday to reach the fourth round.

The world number one swept her Chinese opponent aside in 51 minutes with a potential quarterfinal clash against Coco Gauff, who she demolished in last year's final, looming.

Gauff ended the run of fellow teenager Mirra Andreeva with a 6-7(5) 6-1 6-1 victory, recovering from a tough start against the 16-year-old Russian.

But Andreeva's lack of experience against a player three years older than her eventually showed as she quickly lost her composure along with the second and third sets.

Should they get through the next round against unseeded opponents, Gauff and Swiatek will play a rematch of last year's final in which the American, seeded sixth this year, fell victim to the huge pressure on her shoulders and the metronomic game of the Pole.