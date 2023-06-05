Sport

Ruud rumbles into French Open quarterfinals

Norway's Casper Ruud celebrates winning his fourth round match against Chile's Nicolas at the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France on June 5 2023.
Image: Reuters/Benoit Tessier

Last year's runner-up Casper Ruud battled into the French Open quarterfinals with a tough 7-6(3) 7-5 7-5 win over Chile's Nicolas Jarry on Monday.

The fourth seed from Norway struggled against clay court specialist Jarry, who led in the last two sets but could not take his chance.

Next up Ruud faces either Dane Holger Rune in a rematch of last year's quarterfinal, or Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo.

“If we had gone five sets I don't know how long we would have played,” Ruud said on court Philippe Chatrier.

“I have to thank my team for pushing me in practice. I did the work and physically I was ready for more.”

Ruud wasted a break advantage and was pushed into a tiebreak, which he won comfortably.

Possibly lulled into a false sense of security, Ruud fell 4-1 behind in the second set but rallied to win six of the next seven games to edge closer to victory.

The lanky Chilean, taking part in his first last-16 singles match at a Grand Slam, again made the first break in the third set.

With his big shots, Jarry was always in the contest and if the match had been played on a smaller court, the outcome might have been different.

“It is probably the biggest clay court in the world, so it made the returns easier and safer,” Ruud said.

The 24-year-old has reached the final of two of the last four Grand Slams he has played, the two times he has got as far as the last eight.

