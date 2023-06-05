Ruud rumbles into French Open quarterfinals

Last year's runner-up Casper Ruud battled into the French Open quarterfinals with a tough 7-6(3) 7-5 7-5 win over Chile's Nicolas Jarry on Monday.

The fourth seed from Norway struggled against clay court specialist Jarry, who led in the last two sets but could not take his chance.

Next up Ruud faces either Dane Holger Rune in a rematch of last year's quarterfinal, or Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo.

“If we had gone five sets I don't know how long we would have played,” Ruud said on court Philippe Chatrier.

“I have to thank my team for pushing me in practice. I did the work and physically I was ready for more.”