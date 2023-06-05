Sport

Taylon Bieldt beats Marioné Fourie to national 100m hurdles record

05 June 2023 - 13:27 By SPORT STAFF
Taylon Bieldt in action in the 400m hurdles earlier this season.
Taylon Bieldt in action in the 400m hurdles earlier this season.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Taylon Bieldt broke the South African 100m hurdles record in Italy on Sunday, clocking 12.76 sec as she won her race in Lucca, Tuscany.

She lowered Rikenette Steenkamp’s 12.81 mark from 2018 to dip inside the automatic 12.78 qualifying standard for the 2023 world championships in Budapest.

On the same day, the South African champion in the event, Marioné Fourie — who had also been targeting the record — improved her personal best to 12.84 while finishing fourth at Hengelo in the Netherlands.

American Nia Ali won in 12.61 ahead of local heroine Nadine Visser (12.71) and Ditaji Kambundji of Switzerland (12.78). 

Bieldt, 24, an under-18 world championship relay medallist in 2015, had been focusing on the 400m hurdles for the past couple of years but has found her best form to date in the 100m hurdles.

She is 26th on the world list in the 100m hurdles and 32nd in the one-lap race.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Wayde van Niekerk shows class again ahead of tough Norwegian assignment

Wayde van Niekerk dished out another world-class performance as he won the men’s 400m at the Racers grand prix in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday ...
Sport
1 day ago

Legendary Frith van der Merwe backing Gerda Steyn to break her Comrades down run record

Gerda Steyn has received backing from an unlikely source in her quest to break the Comrades Marathon down run record during the 48th running of the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Caster Semenya’s book to be launched in October

Caster Semenya says her memoir 'The Race To Be Myself' will be available from October 31.
Sport
3 days ago

Akani Simbine aiming for fun as he eyes third Italian Diamond League win

As Akani Simbine guns for the third Italian Diamond League crown of his career in Florence on Friday night, he says the race against a stacked field ...
Sport
4 days ago

Ethiopians runners continue to dominate Spar Grand Prix as Tadu Nare shines in Gqeberha

As expected, Ethiopian runners continued to dominate the Spar Grand Prix series as Tadu Nare claimed a comfortable victory in the second leg of the ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Everyone wants a piece of Pitso Mosimane: Here's which clubs may be looking to ... Sport
  2. Management didn't listen to me: Mosimane opens up about tough working ... Soccer
  3. I’ve never received my salary every month: Pitso Mosimane admits not being paid ... Soccer
  4. Swallows chair David Mogashoa gives mandate to coach Musa Nyatama Soccer
  5. Fewer foreigners racing has helped put SA women back on Comrades map: De ... Sport

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'