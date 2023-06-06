Jabeur and Swiatek soar into French Open quarterfinals

Tunisian trailblazer Ons Jabeur stayed on course for a maiden Grand Slam crown as she reached the French Open quarterfinals for the first time with a 6-3 6-1 victory over American Bernarda Pera on Monday night.

Jabeur said she hoped the romantic atmosphere of Paris will help her quest for a Grand Slam title.

“Paris is always romantic, day or night. Winning here will definitely be an amazing memory for me," said Jabeur, who became the first African player to reach the quarters at each of the four majors in the Open Era.

The Tunisian had reached the Australian Open quarterfinal in 2020 and finished runner-up to Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon and US Open title clashes last year.

The 28-year-old is not getting complacent ahead of her clash with 14th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, who beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-7(3) 6-3 7-5 to become the first Brazilian woman since Maria Bueno in 1968 to make the quarterfinals of a major.