Sabalenka sets up Muchova clash at French Open, takes stand against war

World number two Aryna Sabalenka reached the French Open semifinals on Tuesday beating Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, who accused the Belarusian of fanning the flames of controversy for waiting at the net for a handshake she knew would never come.

Novak Djokovic, who put his own political drama in the rear-view mirror last week, continued his bid for a men's record 23rd Grand Slam title by shaking off a first-set blip to beat Russian 11th seed Karen Khachanov 4-6 7-6(0) 6-2 6-4.

“He was the better player for most of the first two sets, I was struggling to find rhythm, I came into this a bit sluggish,” twice Roland Garros champion Djokovic said.

“Then I played a perfect tiebreak and from that moment on I played a couple of levels higher.”

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz eased past fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the night session, sealing a 6-2 6-1 7-6(5) win to set up a blockbuster semifinal with Djokovic in what will be their first meeting of the year and second overall.