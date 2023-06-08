Zverev, Swiatek reach French Open semis, heartbreak for Jabeur

Alexander Zverev returned to the semifinals of the French Open on Wednesday a year after leaving Roland Garros in a wheelchair, while defending champion Iga Swiatek also maintained her quest for a third title in four years.

Zverev had suffered a season-ending ankle injury in his last-four match against eventual champion Rafa Nadal on Court Philippe Chatrier in 2022 and had surgery, but complications later meant a return to pain-free action was delayed.

His comeback has gathered pace at Roland Garros and he beat unseeded Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 to book his place in the last four in Paris for a third time.

“It was the most difficult year of my life,” Zverev said of his 2022 season. “I love tennis with all my heart and it was taken away a year ago. I'm happy to be back.”