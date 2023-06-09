Sport

POLL | Would you ever run the Comrades Marathon?

09 June 2023 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Thousands will be running the Comrades Marathon this weekend. File photo.
Thousands will be running the Comrades Marathon this weekend. File photo.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/ANESH DEBIKY

Thousands of runners will be hitting the road this weekend for the Comrades Marathon, with millions more watching from home on the couch.

More than 20,000 athletes from 85 countries will attempt the “down run” from Pietermaritzburg City Hall to Kingsmead Stadium in Durban in the world's oldest and largest ultra-marathon.

They will run more than 87km within 12 hours.

Their preparations started months and years ago, with strict training and dietary regimes.

While most will be running to test themselves and for the thrill and triumph of finishing, others will be running for charity.

For those who are not yet in shape, the race will air on two SuperSport channels to watch the marathon on June 11. The main feed on SS Variety 4 will cover the race day from 5am to 6pm. A feed focusing on the women’s race will be carried on SS Variety 2 from 5.15am to 11.30am.

Do you have a friend running? You can look out for them with SuperSport's streaming channel focused on the finish line “so that viewers can keep an eye out for their friends or family completing the epic ultra-marathon”. This stream will run live from 10am to 6pm.

There will be doctors, paramedics, nurses and volunteers from various organisations along the route to help those who struggle.

Comrades Marathon Association race doctor Jeremy Boulter urged those feeling unwell to get clearance from their doctors before running.

“If a person has been sick within two weeks prior to the race, they shouldn’t run. I know it’s tremendously difficult because they have trained endlessly and spent a lot of money, but for the state of their health they must be careful.

“We have had people who took their last antibiotic on the day of the race, which is plain stupid. We would rather they be safe than sorry,” he told the Sunday Times.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | You can’t win the comrades alone — and neither can you run a country

In order to conquer the comrades you need a team, dear politicians
Opinion & Analysis
16 hours ago

At 42, Kelehe stores Comrades battles and aims for one more win

Beneath Gift Kelehe's seemingly combative attitude against the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) lies a steely desire to see the elite runners’ lot ...
Sport
23 hours ago

‘I have not given up hope’: how Comrades champ Dijana runs for his bipolar mom

When Tete Dijana lines up at the Comrades Marathon start on Sunday he won’t be short of motivation
Sport
1 day ago

KZN man to run Comrades barefoot to raise funds for Maritzburg's homeless

On Sunday morning, thousands of athletes will lace up their trusty running shoes to take on one of the world’s most gruelling races — but Graham ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bartlett left in tears as Spurs beat Casric to be on the verge of promotion Soccer
  2. POLL | Would Pitso Mosimane be able to restore the glory days to Kaizer Chiefs? Soccer
  3. PODCAST | 'I gave a knockout session': how Benni McCarthy got the job at Man ... Soccer
  4. Broos names final Bafana squad to face Morocco Soccer
  5. Finances of the deal: Messi spurns $400m Saudi offer to join Beckham’s Miami Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa visits 'dismal' Rooiwal waste water plant
'Black person you're on your own' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she accuses ...