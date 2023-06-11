Blast from the past: World Cup pain for Bafana Bafana in South Korea
Today in SA sport history: June 12
11 June 2023 - 20:17
1951 — South Africa win their first cricket Test to end a winless streak of 28 matches (14 draws and 14 losses) dating back to 1935, beating England by 71 runs at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Skipper Dudley Nourse scored 208 before getting run out in South Africa’s first innings of 483/9 declared. On the final day England needed 186 to win but were bowled out for 114, with Athol Rowan taking 5/68 and Tufty Mann 4/24. At the time 28 was the longest winless streak in world cricket, though New Zealand overhauled that a few years later as they hit 44 in 1956, followed by Bangladesh (34) and India (31, from 1981 to 1984)...
